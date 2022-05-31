Lunch at the Library | Sacramento Public Library feeds kids free this summer

13 library locations will be open from June 14 to August 5 to serve these meals. They will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Public Library will be launching its 'Lunch at the Library' program starting June 14 to provide free and healthy meals to kids ages 18 and below when school is out for summer break.

13 library locations will be open from June 14 to August 5 to serve these meals. They will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The 13 locations are:

There is also a Summer Meal Site Finder mapping tool provided by the USDA, providing every location in the United States where kids can get free meals.

Registration is not required, and there's no need for documents or paperwork, just look for the signs at the library and drop-in.

For more information about this program, visit www.SacLibrary.org/Meals

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento author writes children's books about dealing with grief