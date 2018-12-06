Probation officers seized two fully automatic machine guns during a compliance check with a man under community release supervision.

According to a press release, officers with the Sacramento County Probation Department’s Gang Suppression Unit arrested 42-year-old Russell Valenzuela at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11, after conducting a sweep of his home, located in the 400 block of W. Silver Eagle Road.

Officers searched Valenzuela’s home to ensure he was complying with court orders. During the search, officers seized two fully automatic sub machine guns, 55 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,800 in cash.

“The importance of being in the community and checking on subjects within their homes is vital to offender accountability. Removing illegal weapons from the hands of felons immediately eliminates a risk to our community and will have an impact on crime reduction within Sacramento,” said Assistant Chief Deputy of Adult Field, Brian Casteel.

Valenzuela was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on complaints of possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession for sale while armed with a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, and a flash incarceration.

According to the probation department, Valenzuela is a confirmed gang member with a history of drug and weapons charges. He is scheduled for arraignment on June 13, 2018.

