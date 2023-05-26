MADD brings awareness to drunk drivers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Because of the busy weekend ahead with many folks potentially drinking, Mothers Against Drunk Driving are urging drivers and others to be cautious.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are calling for folks observing Memorial Day to be safe when traveling this weekend.

More than 37 million people are driving to their destinations this weekend, a 6% increase from last year and rivaling pre pandemic levels, according to AAA.

"All the modes of transportation are close to 2019 or pre-pandemic numbers. The one that is actually bigger than pre-pandemic, 2019 is air travel this year,” said Andrew Gross, Spokesperson for AAA.

Because of the busy weekend ahead with many folks potentially drinking, MADD urges drivers and others to be cautious.

"It's actually the kick-off to what we call the hundred deadliest days which coincides with summer time,” said Rhonda Campbell with MADD.

According to MADD, every day 37 people are killed in drunk driving crashes, but we can all do a part to save lives this weekend.

"Be a good host. Take their keys. Get a sober driver. Call an uber. Do whatever it is you need to do to make sure that that person is not on the road being a danger to society because the life you save may just be of someone that you love very much,” said Campbell.

California Highway Patrol launched their maximum enforcement period Friday, keeping an eye out for drunk and distracted drivers.

"Last year the CHP in the state of California made over 900 DUI arrests just during that maximum enforcement period,” said Campbell. “45 people were killed in DUI crashes, and unfortunately that was a 30% increase from the year before. So we're not trending in the right direction."

And it's not just road safety, MADD is also taking to the water this holiday weekend.

"I'm going to be out on the water with the San Joaquin County sheriff. The Coast Guard is going to be out. We are going to be doing everything we can to educate boaters and remind them to be safe on the water and if you're not they're going to get you, and the penalties are pretty expensive and that's if you don't hurt or kill somebody you love,” said Campbell.

The maximum enforcement period lasts through midnight on Monday night.