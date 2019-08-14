SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with area law enforcement to tackle drunk driving.

Victims of DUI incidents plan to take to the streets with officers for a major "Saturation Saturday" event.

"One of the things that we know happens when we promote that we are going to be out in the area is not only do we catch people who have made the bad choice of drunk driving, but there are people who choose not to go out," said Lori Bergenstock with MADD.

READ ALSO: Woman charged with DUI, hit-and-run after slamming into Modesto Police car

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), 60,000 people were arrested for DUI in California in 2018.

"That number is just astounding. You think about all the different opportunities that you have nowadays with rideshare to not get behind the wheel when you're intoxicated," said CHP Officer John Harris. "We're doing this every night, but that Saturday is really going to be a focused opportunity for us to get as many officers as we can out there."

The Saturation Saturday operation is planned for Saturday, August 24, 2019. State parks plan to have their marine unit out during the day. They will have their trucks out during the afternoon.

CHP, SAC PD, Elk Grove PD, Stockton PD, and Citrus Heights PD are just some of the agencies participating in the operation.

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: Mothers Against Drunk Driving join police at DUI checkpoints ahead of Memorial Day weekend