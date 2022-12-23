2 men die in Madera County crash

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at Avenue 9 east of Road 40 1/2 in Madera County.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Two men died in a crash in Madera County Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at Avenue 9 east of Road 40 1/2.

Based on CHP's initial investigation, a 28-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic east on Road 40 1/2. A 46-year-old man from Clovis was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound in Avenue 9.

The driver of the Honda went to the left over the double yellow lines, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A 67-year-old passenger in the Toyota was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he died. The 46-year-old driver of the Toyota has major injuries and was taken to a hospital. A 63-year-old, who was also a passenger in the Toyota, had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

CHP is investigating the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.