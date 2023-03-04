2 people with major injuries after North Highlands house fire

A spokesperson for the fire district said the two people taken to a hospital have life-threatening injuries and there is major damage to the home.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people have major injuries after a house fire in North Highlands on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a fire along Gillingham Way. A man and a woman were rescued from the fire and taken to a hospital, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

A spokesperson for the fire district said the two people taken to a hospital have life-threatening injuries and there is major damage to the home.

"When we arrived on scene the neighbors were screaming that people were screaming towards the back area of the home. There was a gate that was locked so we could hear the screaming back towards that area. We didn't know if they were still in the house, but the house was fully engulfed, fire shooting out all the windows," said CHP officer Josh Nelson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

