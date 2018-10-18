He ain't afraid of no ghosts!

With the help of Make-A-Wish, London, who's currently battling a heart condition, was transformed into a Ghostbuster to help save Old Sacramento from spooky creatures.

The 5-year-old Modesto boy spent the day training with a local Ghostbuster group before jumping into action and fighting ghosts at the California State Railroad Museum, Eagle Theatre and Waterfront Park! After London vanquished every ghost in Old Sacramento, Sacramento Darrell Mayor Steinberg thanked London for his bravery and gifted him a key to the city.

Less than a day after being born, London was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He was then transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a Pulmonary AVM and LTransposition of the Great Vessels. By March 2017, London had undergone three open-heart surgeries. Despite everything he's been through, London is doing much better and on the road to recovery.

Make-A-Wish partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Sacramento Ghostbusters, the City of Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento Fire Department, Old Town Sacramento and hundreds of volunteers, to make London’s dream come true.

