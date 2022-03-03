Man allegedly following women to their doorstep in several neighborhoods | Sacramento police seeking tips

Sacramento police are investigating reports of a man accused of following women into their neighborhoods and refusing to leave their doorstep.

Videos and photos depicting the man in a gold Nissan Altima have been circulating neighborhood groups on Facebook and Nextdoor.

"A man followed me and my baby to my parent's home yesterday morning out in the pocket area," Jordyn Parrott wrote in a post on Nextdoor with photographs of the man in the vehicle, generating several comments describing similar run-ins with the same person.

"We’re currently working to try to identify the subject in those photographs, validate that information and the investigation has been assigned to one of our special teams to work on specifically," said Sacramento Police Department Spokesperson Chad Lewis.

Rosa Regalado captured the man on her surveillance camera, standing on her doorstep for more than 20 minutes after apparently following her daughter-in-law and three-year-old grandson from the street. Regalado said he asked to speak with the woman who drove in.

"I don’t know what it is he’s looking for, but it’s scary," Regalado said. "I mean nowadays, you just don’t know."

Regalado said she wasn't sure whether to call the police or wait for him to leave. Police say, if you see the man, don't hesitate to dial 911.