Man arrested, accused of burglary at Orangevale business

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested and accused of burglarizing an Orangevale business, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

In Dec. 2022, two people broke the store's front window, wrapped a cable around a Bitcoin ATM machine and used a white Ford F250 pickup truck to pull the machine out of the store. The owner of the truck was later identified as Dylan Kunin.

He was arrested on March 14 at his home in Rio Linda. Deputies found Kunin wearing the shoes and headlamps he wore during the burglary. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for burglary and conspiracy.

Detectives are still trying to identify the second person involved in the burglary. Anyone with more information can call the Property Crimes Bureau at (916) 875-5388.