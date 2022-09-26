Man arrested after deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento

Investigators say a man was found and arrested in West Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted after a deadly shooting in midtown Sacramento is now in custody.

According to a news release, detectives found 23-year-old Michael Escobar in West Sacramento and he was taken in custody with help from the Yolo County Regional SWAT Team.

The release says Escobar was booked on charges of assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Those charges are connected to a deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of 28th and J Streets.

Officers got to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet.

The news release says, based on preliminary investigation, that it appears two people fired shots during the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

