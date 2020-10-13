Sacramento police arrest man in connection with shooting that killed 9-year-old Makaylah Brent

Makaylah Brent, 9, was killed while playing at Mama Marks Park in North Sacramento, during a violent weekend in early October.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl during a violent weekend in early October.

Police have charged Laise Hands, 21, with murder and attempted murder, both felonies for the drive-by shooting that took the life of 9-year-old Makaylah Brent as she played at Mama Marks Park in North Sacramento.

A woman and a 6-year-old child were also injured in the shooting. The woman's condition was last reported as critical while the child was described as stable.

SPD has arrested 21yr old Laise Hands on murder charges in connection with the quadruple shooting on 10/3/20 that resulted in the death of 9 yr old Makaylah Brent at Mama Marks Park in North Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/jaJtWRAkKZ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 13, 2020

"I wish I had more time with my baby," said Amber Leslie Brent, who was at the memorial.

Makaylah was Amber Brent’s oldest granddaughter. Amber said she’s always tried to prepare her children and grandchildren for anything life could throw at them.

A community is grieving after a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon at Mama Marks Park in the Del Paso Heights area, in addition to a string of other violent shootings across the area over the weekend. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/YNm00qnZ8V — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) October 6, 2020

"Because we live in a violent community and violent times, I teach my grandkids if they hear shots, to get down," Amber explained. "I don’t care how far or how close they sound, just get down."

Amber was not at the park when her granddaughter was shot, but said her other granddaughter, who was playing tag with Makaylah when they were shot at, is still coming to terms with the loss of her cousin.

"She said, ‘We heard the shots and we both got down like you told us to,’" Amber said, explaining what her granddaughter recounted to her. "And she said, ‘I told Makaylah I thought I was shot,’ and then she said Makaylah never spoke back."

Police say the investigation remains active.