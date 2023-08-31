Man arrested, accused of sexual assaults dating back to 2010 in Sacramento

Police said the earliest reported sexual assault was in 2010, which would have made Kabeh Cummings in his early 20s at the time.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults in the Sacramento area dating back to 2010, the Sacramento Police Department said Thursday.

The New York Police Department and FBI took Kabeh Cummings into custody on Tuesday. The 35-year-old will be extradited to Sacramento.

Police said the earliest reported assault was in 2010, which would have made Cummings in his early 20s at the time.

Once he's extradited, Cummings will be booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail for charges including three counts of kidnapping to commit rape, one count of anal or genital penetration by foreign object by force, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of forcible rape among other charges.

The police department said it would be releasing more information at a press conference on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information related to the case can call the police department's tip line at (916) 808-1773.

Watch more on ABC10