Man in custody after car chase, climbing on roof near Sacramento pub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase and climbing on the roof near a pub in Sacramento Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies tried to pull a man over for a traffic violation near Freeport Boulevard and Blair Avenue, but he didn't pull over, resulting in a chase. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said deputies followed him near J and 18th streets when the driver left the car.

"The suspect climbed up onto a roof near Streets of London Pub on J and 18th, fortunately, they were able to talk him down with the assistance of Sacramento City Fire," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the sheriff's office later found out the man was a parolee and the car was stolen.

