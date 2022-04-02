x
Sacramento

Man scales utility pole after starting fire on Sacramento building's roof, firefighters say

The incident resolved peacefully not long after starting. The man came down via a fire truck ladder.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters had to get a man off a utility pole after they say he lit a fire on a building's roof.

Few details about what led up to the incident are known at this time, but the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was doused quickly and didn't extending into the building. 

However, the man firefighters say lit the fire climbed atop a utility pole at 1st and 24th streets. In what crews described as a "series of poor decisions," the man allegedly lit the fire and then proceeded to scale the pole. 

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said the person was possibly having a mental health crisis.

Video of the incident is available in the tweet from firefighters below.

A SMUD spokesperson said the line for the pole was de-energized around 6:30 p.m., impacting around 148 customers. 

The man eventually came down and was detained by police.

