Man convicted of 2022 El Bukanas Night Club shooting that injured 3

Sacramento District Attorney's officials say Miguel Robles attempted to kill multiple people when he charged into a nightclub after being kicked out.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man faces up to 141 years in prison after a dispute over his presence onstage at the El Bukanas Night Club in Sacramento led to him shooting multiple people at the club.

According to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office, Miguel Robles offered alcohol to a live band on January 2022 when he was asked by an employee to get off the stage—Robles then began threatening to kill everyone in the night club. After he and his friends were forcibly removed, Robles returned with a gun and fired shots at the employee, security guard and another person who helped kick him out of the club.

A jury convicted Robles on three counts of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of making criminal threats and one count of possession of a loaded firearm. He's scheduled to be sentenced on September 29.

Robles also attempted to shoot a couple running a taco stand in front of the club but he ran out of ammunition and fled back to his truck, according to the DA's office.

He was arrested the following day after going into another nightclub and being recognized by security guards as the El Bukanas shooter.

