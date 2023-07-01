Man convicted after killing ex-girlfriend at Natomas gas station

Janiah Johnson was at work when her ex-boyfriend Rashawn Anderson shot her 16 times, killing her instantly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in front of a Natomas gas station has been convicted of murder.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Rashawn Anderson guilty of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Those charges are the result of a deadly shooting back in August 2022.

Anderson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Janiah Johnson, in front of the North Natomas Speedway Gas Station where she worked as a cashier. Prosecutors say he fired 18 shots and 16 of them hit Jackson, killing her instantly.

He left California and was later caught in Chicago. The gun was never recovered.

He will be sentenced Sept 1. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years and eight months to life in prison.

Back in August, Johnson’s family told ABC10 she had recently moved to Sacramento to further her rap career in a place where she felt supported. She was killed one week after her 22nd birthday.