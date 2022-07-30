Man found dead along American River, 2 people rescued from water

The man was found just downstream from the San Juan Rapids Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died and two other people were rescued from the American River near the San Juan Rapids, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Saturday.

Friday afternoon, fire crews were called to the American River near the San Juan Rapids for a water rescue of three people. Two people made it out of the river Friday but the third person was not immediately located.

On Saturday, firefighters say they continued their search efforts for the third person and found him dead along the American River just downstream from the San Juan Rapids.

Officials said the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the drowning.

