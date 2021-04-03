61-year-old man dead after head-on crash between motorcycle and truck

The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man from Citrus Heights, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 61-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck Wednesday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the motorcycle collided head-on with a white F150 just before 7 p.m on Elverta Road.

CHP says they are currently investigating why the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, only identified as a 61-year-old man, was ejected from the Harley Davidson-style bike. Officials say he died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man from Citrus Heights, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Traffic was shut down on Elverta Road from Cherry Brook Drive to 16th Street while officials investigated the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

Family and friends gathered at the site where 27-year-old Yuriy Olenik was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle in Antelope, California over the weekend. The driver of the SUV who hit him fled the scene and is still at large.