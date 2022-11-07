Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say a 47-year-old man suffered from a not-yet disclosed medical emergency as he was to be booked into the main jail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage.

He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation warrant after allegedly evading police when they tried initiating a vehicle stop for alleged traffic violations.

The driver failed to pull over, officials say, and he led them on a 90 mph chase that eventually ended on Watt Avenue and Adams Street. Police said the vehicle spun out several times during the chase until both his rear tires deflated after hitting a curb and medians.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's officials, the man complied with officers and was handcuffed. First responders arrived at the arrest site, but the man refused a medical evaluation.

An in-custody death investigation will be handled by the sheriff's office, and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The man's identity will be released once law enforcement notify their next of kin.