Sacramento

Man faces 40 years-to-life in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children

Sacramento County District Attorney's officials say both sexual assault survivors were under the age of 10 at the time of the crimes.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday a man was convicted of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 10.

Officials say Julian Twomey pled to oral copulation and lewd and lascivious acts, and he admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on one child.

His abuse of a then-7-year-old child continued until 2019 when the child was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease at the age of 9.

The resulting criminal investigation of Twomey led to the discovery of a second child survivor of his sexual abuse who was around 8 years old at the time the abuse started.

Twomey faces 40 years to life in prison and his sentencing date is set for Aug. 11.

