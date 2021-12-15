Woman accused of killing her sister in North Highlands home

The sister allegedly took off from the scene before deputies arrived.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif — A chilling discovery by a man in Sacramento County began a homicide investigation in which authorities believe a woman killed her own sister.

Deputies identified Sandra Le Marquette, 59, as the suspect in the homicide.

On Tuesday morning, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7300 block of Rutherford Way in North Highlands to respond with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews to a medical call. A 911 caller on scene reported that his wife had been missing.

The husband went to his sister-in-law's home on Rutherford Way to look for his wife after she did not return from an earlier visit to Marquette’s house. After going inside the home, he found his wife unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies who arrived on scene said that the wife had extensive trauma and was dead.

Marquette allegedly drove away from the scene before deputies arrived. She was found a short time later near Jackson Street and Madison Avenue in North Highlands where deputies detained her without incident, deputies said.

Marquette is now being held in Sacramento County Jail on one felony count of murder. She is expected to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court Thursday.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115. Information on the incident can also be left anonymously on the sheriff office's website or by calling (916) 874-8477.

