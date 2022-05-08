Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian

Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department say they have been in contact with the driver involved in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Sacramento Friday night.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, police say. Officers say they responded to that area and found an adult man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the car involved was contacted by detectives who say they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The circumstance surrounding the deadly crash are still under investigation, officials say.

Watch More from ABC10: City of Sacramento to pay $1.7 million settlement to Stephon Clark kids