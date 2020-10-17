Man hit, killed by van while running across street in Antelope

CHP said the man ran from the right shoulder of the road in front of a moving van. The van wasn't able to avoid hitting him.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to run across the street near Watt Avenue and Navajo Drive in Antelope.

CHP said the man ran from the right shoulder of the road in front of a moving van around 4 p.m. on Friday. The van wasn't able to avoid hitting him, investigators said.

Fire personnel declared the man dead at the scene. The driver also remained at the scene. Police do not suspect that person was driving under the influence.

CHP officials said the roadway is still open.