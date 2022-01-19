x
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Sacramento

Police said the crash happened at Richards Blvd and Bercut Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was taken the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the incident around 3:22 p.m. at Richards Boulevard and Bercut Drive. 

Officers arrived to find the pedestrian, only described as a man, with major injuries from the collision. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is being contacted by officers.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. No additional information is available.

