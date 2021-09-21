x
Sacramento

Police seek help identifying hospitalized man at UC Davis Medical Center

The man has been in the hospital for weeks and isn't able to remember his name.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are trying to find answers for a man hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center. Specifically, they're trying to help him figure out who he is.

The man has been in the hospital for more than two weeks, but he can't remember his own name, according to hospital staff and CHP- North Sacramento.

CHP said he was found at the corner of Fulton and Marconi in Sacramento's Arden-Arcade area before being taken to the hospital on Aug. 24. Efforts to identify him have yet to yield answers.

Authorities said the man speaks Spanish and cannot recall if he has any family or where he's from. He's described as being roughly 5'11" with no tattoos.

Anyone who recognizes him can call CHP officers Euologio Ceja or A.J. McTaggart.

A photo of the man can be viewed below.

Credit: CHP- North Sacramento
The California Highway Patrol and UC Davis Medical Center are asking for help in identifying a patient.

