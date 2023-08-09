Man hurt in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say they were called to the 1700 block of Morse Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday where they found a man who was shot. Officials have not released any more details surrounding the shooting.
Watch more from ABC10: Texas police rescue baby from locked car in 107 degree heat | Top 10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8