Man arrested for killing of woman found dead in Land Park home

Parole Troy Davis was identified as a person of interest and charged for the alleged arson and homicide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man on parole has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento woman at a Land Park home.

According to an updated press release from the Sacramento Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 4, investigators arrested and charged Troy Davis, 51, with murder, arson, burglary, and sex assault for the death of a 61-year-old Sacramento woman.

On Friday, Sept. 3, a fire broke out at a house along the 2200 block of 11th Ave in Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire and Police Departments, arson and crime scene investigators and homicide detectives found a woman dead inside the house.

Davis was arrested for violation of parole and felony warrants that were unrelated to the investigation. Police do not believe Davis and the victim knew each other.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9