SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man in his 80s was rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a home in South Sacramento, early Thursday morning.

The fire started at a home in the 1800 block of Niantic Way, in the Meadowview area, just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and managed to get the man out of the home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. That man was then rushed to the hospital where he is expected to survive, fire officials said.

Officials said a woman in the home managed to escape unharmed from a backdoor. Sadly, firefighters said a dog was killed in the fire.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a person was arrested at the scene and booked into the county jail on separate charges. That person was not arrested for causing the fire, police said.

“If our investigation leads us to believe that a fire was intentionally set or if there was arson at play, then our arson investigators will make an arrest,” a police spokesperson told ABC10.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Man carrying gun shot, killed by law enforcement in Grass Valley