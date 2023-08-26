Man killed, child hurt in Sacramento crash

Investigators are asking witnesses to call police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead and a child is recovering at a hospital after a solo car crash early Saturday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, the car crashed into a tree around 12 a.m. near Florin Road and Park Place Court. The child's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Detectives are looking into the cause of the crash. Witnesses are asked to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

Watch more from ABC10: Sherri Papini out of federal prison early | Top 10