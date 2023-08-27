Man killed, child hurt after triple shooting in Sacramento

Police have not released information about the shooter.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man was killed, and a child and adult were hurt in a Saturday night shooting, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, gunshots rang out in the 1400 block of Arcade Boulevard around 10:38 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics tried to perform life-saving measures, but eventually pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers found a boy and another man at a hospital who had also sustained at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities have not released any information about the shooter.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the triple shooting and asking witnesses to call investigators at 916-808-5471.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information related to the case by calling 916-443-4357.

