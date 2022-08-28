Sacramento Police search for gunman in shooting death of man in Del Paso Heights

The deadly shooting was first reported just before 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement in Sacramento are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said.

Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street after a report came in that a person had been shot.

On scene, officers said they found the shooting victim described as an adult man who had at least one gunshot wound. The victim was seriously injured and pronounced dead on scene by personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department, police said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation and canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, according to a Sunday morning news release.

Authorities have not released information on what led up to the shooting or information on a suspect.

Witnesses and those with information on the homicide are asked to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

The deadly shooting in Del Paso Heights marked the second homicide investigation for Sacramento Police officers Saturday night. A woman also died in an officer-involved shooting in Sacramento Saturday.

