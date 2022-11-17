x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento

Caltrans officials say to expect delays at US-50 near 16th Street after a man decided to cross the highway and was fatally struck by a vehicle.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento.

Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers.

The driver involved called police and is cooperating in their investigation. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor.

Lanes three and four are closed on the Highway 99 offramp near the incident.

North Sacramento California Highway Patrol is advising drivers avoid the area if possible.

WATCH MORE: Why are women more likely to get into a serious car wreck?

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out