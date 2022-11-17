CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento

Caltrans officials say to expect delays at US-50 near 16th Street after a man decided to cross the highway and was fatally struck by a vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento.

Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers.

The driver involved called police and is cooperating in their investigation. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor.

Lanes three and four are closed on the Highway 99 offramp near the incident.

North Sacramento California Highway Patrol is advising drivers avoid the area if possible.