Man killed during hit-and-run in North Sacramento on Memorial Day

The driver who hit the victim fled the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Currently, there is no suspect or vehicle information available.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead.

According to a press release from the police department, around 9 p.m. Monday, May 31, Sacramento police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian along the 4200 block of Norwood Ave. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man lying face down in the road.

The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the accident and attempted to provide medical aid; however, the victim died at the scene.

The driver, who hit the victim, fled the scene. There is no suspect or vehicle information available, but police are searching for evidence and witnesses in the area.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Fatal Hit and Run Investigation – 4200 Block of Norwood Avenue https://t.co/gFRN7Marli #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 1, 2021

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: First responders see busy Memorial Day