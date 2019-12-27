SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a man was killed in a fast-food drive-thru shooting.

According to a Facebook post by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, the sheriff's office received reports of shots fired in the drive-thru of a "fast food restaurant" along the 4100 block of Florin Road. Exactly which fast-food chain wasn't specified in the post.

Soon after that call, a man in his 20's arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect was described to deputies as a man wearing a hoodie. The sheriff's office believes there were witnesses at the time of the shooting who fled prior to law enforcement's arrival.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at -916-443-HELP.

