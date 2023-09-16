'He deserves justice': Man killed in Rio Linda hit-and-run mourned by friends, family at vigil

The 32-year-old was killed Thursday in a hit and run as he was walking across the street on Elkhorn Boulevard near Sixth Street in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man hit and killed Thursday night in Sacramento County is calling for change and justice as the person who allegedly caused the hit-and-run is still on the loose.

Family and friends identified the victim as 32-year-old Brian "Jake" Mcintyre. They gathered Saturday evening to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor and call for change.

“I think my son deserves some kind of closure on this, and so do we,” said Connie Grayson, McIntyre’s mother.

The 32-year-old was killed this week in a pedestrian versus vehicle hit-and-run crash on Elkhorn Blvd near 6th Street in Rio Linda.

“This is where he felt comfortable,” said Lawrence McIntyre, Jake’s husband.

The family says McIntyre liked being in the area and was on the way to a store to get something to eat.

“My son was a good kid,” said Grayson. “He was a good-hearted kid, had a big heart for everybody. He deserves justice, justice for what happened to him.”

California Highway Patrol says the crash was a hit-and-run then another car swerved to avoid the body in the road, crashed and was ejected from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

McIntyre’s friends and family say the stretch of Elkhorn Blvd is known for speeding. While they understand McIntyre should not have been in the road, they are asking safety officials to put a traffic light in that area to prevent another family from feeling the pain they're going through.

“I just think that they need to do something about it so people can stop dying here. There is a lot of people that died here,” said Grayson.

McIntyre’s husband is asking for the driver who hit him to turn themselves in.

“Come forward and stand up... and just admit what you did,” said Lawrence McIntyre.

CHP says no arrests have been made in the case so far. The other driver still faces major injuries and is in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP.