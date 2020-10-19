Deputies find man dead from gunshot wound to head in Sacramento County

Information about the victim or suspect(s) has not yet been released.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help with information about a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office received multiple calls on Sunday evening about shots being fired and heard in the area of Roseville and Walerga Roads in the north Sacramento area. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. There is also information on the suspect, at this time.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them.

