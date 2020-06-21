1 dead following crash, shooting near south Sacramento Jimboy's Tacos

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead following a car crash and a shooting in south Sacramento just after midnight Sunday, June 21, according to police.

In a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, after receiving reports of shots fired near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

Police also noted in its press release that a car accident happened shortly before the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police are investigating the shooting and do not currently have any suspects in custody.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone in the community with information regarding this incident to come forward and provide information that could help the department's investigation.

