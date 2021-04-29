Man killed in Oak Park shooting, Sacramento police say

According to Sacramento police, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of 5th Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Oak Park Thursday.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. That man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

