x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Man shot, killed along Old Sacramento riverfront

Police believe the shooting happened after an argument between the victim and shooter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police believe an argument resulted in the shooting death of a man along the Old Sacramento waterfront Thursday. 

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the area of Front Street and Neasham Circle in Old Sacramento just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police attempted to save the victim, but he eventually died. 

During their investigation, police believe the man was shot following an argument. 

Police have not yet identified the victim or released any information about the suspect.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking with anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 916-808-5471.

RELATED STORIES FROM ABC10: 

'It shouldn't be like this down here' | Old Sacramento business owners speak out on recent gun violence

How Sacramento leaders plan to keep Old Sacramento safe after shooting

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10/KXTV

Watch more from ABC10

Old Sacramento business owners demand changes after a shooting that killed 2 people in July