21-year-old man struck, killed riding electric scooter on Business 80

The crash happened on the northbound side of Business 80, just south of the American River Bridge around 3 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while riding an electric rideshare scooter on Business 80 in Sacramento overnight.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Business 80, just to the south of the American River Bridge.

Officers with CHP – South Sacramento were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, the officers said they found the 21-year-old man with obvious fatal injuries and an electric scooter sitting in the roadway with significant damage. The driver that apparently hit the man was pulled over.

The driver, identified as a 31-year-old man, said he was heading north on Business 80 at 65 MPH in his Nissan Altima when the scooter appeared in front of his car. The driver said he realized he struck a person and immediately called 911.

It was later learned that someone has called CHP – North Sacramento just moments before the crash to report a person riding a scooter in the median of NB Business 80.

First responders later arrived at the scene and pronounced the rider dead.

Around 3:20 a.m., a woman driving a Toyota 4Runner called CHP – Auburn to report that she had struck something in the road on northbound Business 80 as she was heading to Thunder Valley Casino. She told authorities that the object she hit was near a scene where several other drivers were pulled over on the side of the road.

Officers with CHP – Auburn met the lady at Thunder Valley Casino and said they “located evidence on her vehicle to establish her vehicle struck the body.” Investigators say they determined that the woman struck the scooter rider after he had already been hit by the first car.

This investigation is still ongoing. Investigators say they do not know if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. The identity of the scooter rider will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Read more from ABC10