Man missing after jumping from houseboat in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department says a man is missing after he attempted to swim from a disabled houseboat Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the fire department, crews were called to a reported water rescue near West Elverta Road and Garden Highway just after 9 p.m.

Crews began searching for the man who jumped from the boat but as of 11 p.m., the unidentified man is still missing.

Responding crews have cleared the scene. According to Sacramento Fire, Sutter County Rescue crews will resume the search in the morning.

The man has not been identified and crews have not said what caused the houseboat to be disabled.

