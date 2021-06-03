Man missing after swimming in Sacramento River to get help

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said the man was last seen swimming to Simard's Boat Dock to get help for his boat that had mechanical issues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after he went missing while swimming in the Sacramento River.

The sheriff's office said that they got a call at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 about a man last seen swimming in the Sacramento River just north of the Sacramento International Airport. According to the person that called, it had been about two hours since someone last saw 58-year-old Ronald Milton Belke Jr.

Belke had been in a boat that started experiencing mechanical issues, so he decided to swim to Simard's Boat Dock to get some assistance and to get the boat back to shore, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

Another person was on the boat and watched Belke jump into the river and swim about three-fourths of the way there before they went back to working on the mechanical issues. Belke did not appear to be in distress while he was swimming to the dock and was not drinking before he started swimming.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that they have been searching for him with their boat division since 8 a.m. Thursday morning and they are investigating this as a missing person case.

Sacramento County and Yolo County sheriff's offices will assist in the search if Belke has not been found by Sunday.

Anyone with information on Belke's whereabouts is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 530-822-7317.

