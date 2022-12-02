Man on bike suspected in sexual battery cases at Sac State, Cosumnes River College

Authorities have not confirmed whether they believe the similar cases of sexual battery at both colleges are related.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento State and Los Rios Police Departments are alerting students to be cautious on campus after receiving multiple reports of sexual battery at the two Sacramento campuses.

According to the Sacramento State Police Department, a man in his early twenties approached someone from behind walking near River Front Center around 12:09 p.m. March 2. Police say the man, who was riding a small, teal cruiser style bike, slapped the victim's buttock as he rode by.

Officials released a security camera photo showing the suspect wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants and purple backpack.

Later on the same day, Sacramento State Police reported another sexual battery on a different part of campus. Around 8:30 p.m., police say a man with dark hair slapped a victim’s buttock as he rode by on a small BMX style bike. The victim was walking toward 65th Street after exiting the Hornet Crossing tunnel.

The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and a green beanie cap with a mushroom emblem, according to police.

The Sacramento State Police Department received a credible report of a sexual battery that occurred near River Front... Posted by Sacramento State Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

On March 8, the Los Rios Police Department announced a case of sexual battery similar to the Sacramento State incidents. According to police, a man on a light-blue cruiser bike started a conversation with two female students at Consumes River College as they walked near the school's F parking lot.

Without prompting, the man on the bike allegedly touched one of the students on her buttock and then rode away, police say. After searching the area, police were unable to find the suspect who has been described as a 24- to 27-year-old light-skinned man, approximately 5'6.

ABC10 has reached out to both schools, but authorities have not said whether they believe the same suspect is responsible for all three cases.

Those with information on the cases at Sacramento State are asked to call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000. The Los Rios Police Department is also asking those with information on the case of sexual battery at their campus to call them at 916-558-2221.

