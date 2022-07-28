x
Sacramento

Man hospitalized after being shot at tent encampment in Arden area

Law enforcement says the alleged shooter ran away and deputies have been unable to find him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 36-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire on another man at a tent encampment near the Arden area in Sacramento Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

They say the victim was left with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the agency said both men are unhoused residents, but it's unclear if they live at the Glendale Lane encampment.

They described the alleged shooter as a 36-year-old man around 5'11" tall, weighing around 185 lbs., and with a large tattoo of a koi fish on the left side of his neck.

You are asked to call 911 if you recognize him.

