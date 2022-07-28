Man hospitalized after being shot at tent encampment in Arden area

Law enforcement says the alleged shooter ran away and deputies have been unable to find him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 36-year-old man armed with a shotgun opened fire on another man at a tent encampment near the Arden area in Sacramento Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

They say the victim was left with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the agency said both men are unhoused residents, but it's unclear if they live at the Glendale Lane encampment.

Law enforcement says the alleged shooter ran away and deputies have been unable to find him.

They described the alleged shooter as a 36-year-old man around 5'11" tall, weighing around 185 lbs., and with a large tattoo of a koi fish on the left side of his neck.

You are asked to call 911 if you recognize him.