Man sentenced to over 76 years to life for the killing of his girlfriend

Damion Horton was convicted by a jury in September 2021 of the first-degree murder of Dajha Richards, discharging a firearm causing death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said a relationship riddled with domestic violence resulted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Richards on Jan. 8, 2019. Prosecutors said Richards was able to report that Horton, the father of her child and her boyfriend, was the one who shot her. Richards died at the hospital, and Horton fled the scene with the gun and turned himself in more than 24 hours after the victim's death, according to prosecutors.