Sacramento County Park Rangers increase patrols after beach shooting injures one

The shooting Saturday started on the beach and ended at a nearby parking lot Sacramento County Park rangers say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting at a popular Sacramento beach has left one man with serious injuries, according to rangers with Sacramento County Regional Parks.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Park Rangers say they received calls reporting a shooting at Sutter's Landing Beach. Rangers, accompanied by officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene and say they found a man who had been shot in the beach's parking lot.

During their investigation, authorities say they learned that the shooting began as an argument between two groups on Sutter's Landing Beach, where shots were allegedly fired.

After initial shots were fired, the group went to the beach's parking lot where officials say more gunshots were fired.

The victim was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with injuries that rangers described as serious. Authorities did not have an update on the victim's condition Sunday morning.

While police say they obtained a description of the shooter involved in the situation, they have not made any arrests and the investigation is now being handled by the Sacramento Police Department.

With Memorial Day weekend bringing out more people to local parks and waterways, Sacramento County Regional Parks rangers say they will continue increased patrols and stay vigilant in highly populated areas.

Watch More from ABC10: Juvenile dies after shooting at Carmichael party, sheriff's office says