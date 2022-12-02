Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says the man who was shot was armed with a knife. The suspected shooter was released by deputies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, just after 8:50 a.m. Thursday, their communications center received a call about a shooting near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento.

The caller told the sheriff's office that an adult man had been shot after a road rage incident.

Deputies arrived on the scene finding a 46-year-old man in the roadway next to a car. The sheriff's office says their deputies provided first aid to the victim before crews with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital. The man later died at the hospital.

Officials with the Sacramento sheriff's office say they later determined that the man had a knife. They say the 46-year-old victim allegedly drove his car, intentionally, into the car of a 24-year-old man.

After crashing his car, the sheriff's office says the victim approached and reached inside the car of the 24-year-old suspected shooter. That is when the sheriff's office says the 24-year-old opened fire, shooting and eventually killing the 46-year-old.

Both the suspected shooter and victim were identified by sheriff's office officials as Sacramento County residents.

The suspect stayed on the scene and cooperated with deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies later released the suspected shooter without recommending charges in the case.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they are conferring with the District Attorney's Office regarding evidence and charging. Those with information are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115.

