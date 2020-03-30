SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in North Sacramento on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Officials said deputies found the man lying in the roadway after 1 p.m. near the 6800 block of Concert Way and suffering from a bullet wound to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Officials said the there is no known motive behind the shooting, but it is believed that the victim was targeted.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115.

