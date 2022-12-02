Man wounded following shooting along El Camino Avenue in Sacramento

Officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 500 block of El Camino Avenue and came upon a man suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help after a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 a.m. along the 500 block of El Camino Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still actively investigating the incident and did not provide any information about the victim or shooter.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call police at (916) 808-5471.