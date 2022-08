Sacramento Fire Department officials released images on Monday that show a vehicle upside-down in shallow water and a rescue crew floating nearby.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while an orange boat carrying two helmeted passengers stands by closely.

The still-unidentified man was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.